Cabinet may be expanded during Amit Shah’s Karnataka visit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet, which at present has 18 ministers, will be expand before Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa leaves for Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum meet on January 20. As expected, the 11 ‘rebels’ who won the bypolls will be accommodated in the cabinet. Confirming this on Monday, Yediyurappa said that the 11 MLAs who had joined the BJP from the Congress and JDS, and won the bypolls, would be inducted into the ministry.

That means that five berths will be vacant in the 34-member cabinet for BJP loyalists like Umesh Katti and others who have thrown their hats into the ring. The big question is, will the chief minister fill up all the five seats or will he leave a couple of berths vacant to accommodate any rebel, should it come to that.

Yediyurappa, who had apparently delayed cabinet expansion because of Shoonya Masa, on Monday told the media that the expansion will take place in about 10 days — which means it will happen soon after Sankranti on January 15. The reading is that it could happen between January 16 and 18, when Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Karnataka.

The number of senior BJP MLAs desirous of joining the ministry is well over 20 MLAs, and have been raising issues like regional and caste representation while lobbying. Yediyurappa has held several rounds of meetings to finalize the names of those who will be in his cabinet. Yediyurappa said he would go to New Delhi in the next few days, with the names of ministerial aspirants, and it will be announced only after the BJP central leadership confirms them. All this will be finalized before the CM leaves for Davos along with other chief ministers and Union ministers.