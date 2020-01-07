Home States Karnataka

Class 7 students to not write public exams: Karnataka education minister

The exercise is being done with an aim to inculcate a sense of confidence among students and ensure they overcome their fears, State education minister Suresh Kumar said.

class, classroom

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what comes as a major relief, the Class 7 students will not have to write public exams but instead take up Comprehensive Continuous Evaluation Exams (CCE). State education minister Suresh Kumar on Tuesday clarified that students will not write a public exam. 

The examination will be held in March this year, during which students will be evaluated on the basis of the syllabus covered over a period of six months. From next year onwards, the full-year portions, just like final exams will be covered in the CCE exams. 

A common question paper will be set up for each subject for students pursuing class 7. Since there will be no public exam, students will not be passed or failed. The answer scripts will be evaluated by district-level evaluators, not the school teachers. 

The exercise is being done with an aim to inculcate a sense of confidence among students and ensure they overcome their fears, the minister said.

The idea, the minister added, is to find out the weak subjects of the students and where special attention is needed by the teachers. The exercise will also give a clear picture when it comes to teachers and if there's a need to train them better. 

The format of the question paper and the marks for assessment are being analysed and will be announced in a week's time. 

He said that a trial was done in Kalaburgi that children needed help in mathematics and science. In some other districts of North Karnataka, languages were a problem. In a meeting with principals of PUC colleges, it was found that students were not academically good. So this exercise will help students and prepare the foundation from class 8 itself. 

The minister earlier in the day held a meeting with officials from various departments and decided to introduce a helpline numbers, where teachers, students, parents and experts will be present to resolve queries and give clarifications. 

