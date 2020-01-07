Home States Karnataka

JNU violence: CM mum, Karnataka BJP Twitter handle dictates narrative

A day after the brutal attack on students and violence in New Delhi’s Jawarhal Nehru University, the Karnataka unit of the BJP is mirroring its central unit.

Students of IISc protest against the violence at JNU, in Bengaluru | Pandarinath b

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the brutal attack on students and violence in New Delhi’s Jawarhal Nehru University, the Karnataka unit of the BJP is mirroring its central unit. Much like how Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t spoken a word about the violence, while the party’s social media wing is building its narrative, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too has remained mum while the state unit’s twitter handle has set the tone for its supporters and workers.

While a host of Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah and G Parameshwara condemned the violence and were quick to accuse the ABVP — the student wing of the RSS — barely any leaders of the state BJP spoke about the incident until the social media handles of the party set the narrative. While Chief Ministers of Kerala and even Maharashtra condemned the violence assuring support to students, Yediyurappa remained mum. 

“I condemn the violence on JNU students by ABVP. It is a barbaric act in the temple of learning. This act of violence reflects the mindset of ABVP and its parent organisation. Like the king, like the subjects,” tweeted Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah. “Students are the present & future of India. Nation & history will never forgive a regime which not only fails to protect but also finds sadistic pleasure in students being brutally attacked in its central universities. Violence in AMU, JMI & now JNU is condemnable!, (SIC)” tweeted former DyCM G Parameshwara. 

Tourism Minister CT Ravi was among the first in the State BJP to react on the JNU attack and it was a direct allegation against the Left. “I strongly condemn the violent attacks by Leftist Goons on @ABVPVoice students in #JNU. These Goons are a blot on Our Democracy. This is not the first time they have indulged in violence. Its high time @DelhiPolice take strong action against them and their Supporters. (SIC),” he tweeted on Sunday. But by Monday morning the narrative had shifted to hold the Congress responsible for the attack.  

While the BJP and Congress are busy fighting their political battles over JNU violence, the JDS seems to continue to be a mute spectator. Apart from the JD(S) student wing that shared news reports of the violence condemning fascist forces of assaulting students, no key leader of the JDS has responded to the attacks. 

TAGS
Jawarhal Nehru University Karnataka BJP JNU violence ABVP
