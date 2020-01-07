Not Congress, but JDS leaders are eagerly waiting for appointment of KPCC chief

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has barely decided on the resignations of its state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and legislative party chief Siddaramaiah, but curiosity over who the next KPCC chief will be, seems to be getting agonising. Interestingly, it isn’t Congress leaders who are anxious about their next chief but those from the JDS. Following its humiliating defeat in the recently concluded bypolls, where the party failed to win a single seat, dozens of workers and leaders are said to be itching to switch loyalties, but only after the Congress decides upon its state president.

Sources in the JDS suggest that while some leaders, including sitting legislators, are already in talks with the BJP, many from the Old Mysuru region are considering a future in the Congress if it is led by DK Shivakumar. Others have already concluded talks with senior leaders of the Congress, like former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, to gauge their place in the party if they were to shift. “JDS will take a huge hit if DK Shivakumar becomes the KPCC chief. Party members who are already disappointed with HD Kumaraswamy will shift to the Congress, especially those in the Old Mysuru region,” said a concerned office-bearer of the party.

News of leaders from Tumakuru, like former minister SR Srinivas, MLC Kantharaju, former legislators Suresh Babu from Chikkanayakanahalli and Sudhakar Lal from Koratagere meeting Congress leaders and expressing their desire to jump ship, are already buzzing within the party. The chunk of JDS leaders from Tumakuru are said to have met Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah to pledge their support to the Congress.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s reluctance to make appointments to boards and corporations during the coalition government, keeping two cabinet berths vacant till the end, and fielding his son Nikhil Kumar from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency have not gone down well with workers and leaders who seem to see no future in the JDS.

“Senior leaders like Madhu Bangarappa and GT Devegowda are willing to jump to the Congress too. All that they are waiting for is to see who will become the KPCC chief,” a former JDS legislator said. JDS workers seem to have decided that the vote-bank of the dominant Vokkaliga community in Old Mysuru region will shift, if not in entirety, at least considerably, towards the Congress if Shivakumar, who has been positioning himself as imminent choice for the post, is picked to be KPCC chief, and are waiting in anticipation.