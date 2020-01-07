Home States Karnataka

Not Congress, but JDS leaders are eagerly waiting for appointment of KPCC chief

The chunk of JDS leaders from Tumakuru are said to have met Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah to pledge their support to the Congress. 

Published: 07th January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has barely decided on the resignations of its state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and legislative party chief Siddaramaiah, but curiosity over who the next KPCC chief will be, seems to be getting agonising. Interestingly, it isn’t Congress leaders who are anxious about their next chief but those from the JDS. Following its humiliating defeat in the recently concluded bypolls, where the party failed to win a single seat, dozens of workers and leaders are said to be itching to switch loyalties, but only after the Congress decides upon its state president.

Sources in the JDS suggest that while some leaders, including sitting legislators, are already in talks with the BJP, many from the Old Mysuru region are considering a future in the Congress if it is led by DK Shivakumar. Others have already concluded talks with senior leaders of the Congress, like former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, to gauge their place in the party if they were to shift. “JDS will take a huge hit if DK Shivakumar becomes the KPCC chief. Party members who are already disappointed with HD Kumaraswamy will shift to the Congress, especially those in the Old Mysuru region,” said a concerned office-bearer of the party. 

News of leaders from Tumakuru, like former minister SR Srinivas, MLC Kantharaju, former legislators Suresh Babu from Chikkanayakanahalli and Sudhakar Lal from Koratagere meeting Congress leaders and expressing their desire to jump ship, are already buzzing within the party. The chunk of JDS leaders from Tumakuru are said to have met Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah to pledge their support to the Congress. 

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s reluctance to make appointments to boards and corporations during the coalition government, keeping two cabinet berths vacant till the end, and fielding his son Nikhil Kumar from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency have not gone down well with workers and leaders who seem to see no future in the JDS. 

“Senior leaders like Madhu Bangarappa and GT Devegowda are willing to jump to the Congress too. All that they are waiting for is to see who will become the KPCC chief,” a former JDS legislator said. JDS workers seem to have decided that the vote-bank of the dominant Vokkaliga community in Old Mysuru region will shift, if not in entirety, at least considerably, towards the Congress if Shivakumar, who has been positioning himself as imminent choice for the post, is picked to be KPCC chief, and are waiting in anticipation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC jds congress Karnataka Congress
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp