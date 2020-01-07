Home States Karnataka

Proposals galore for tax assessment, railway infra in Karnataka budget at Joshi’s meeting

KCCI Tax Committee chairman Sumer Oswar expressed concern over the harassment by tax assessing officials in the name of survey and searches.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Diverse budget proposals were suggested during a consultation meeting hosted by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi here on Monday, in association with Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). The proposals were mainly focused on improving railway infrastructure and service, reduction in the direct tax rate, harassment by Income Tax officers, issues pertaining to Goods and Services Tax, announcing concessions for industries to invest in Hubballi-Dharwad and most importantly and brining reforms in land and labour.

KCCI Tax Committee chairman Sumer Oswar expressed concern over the harassment by tax assessing officials in the name of survey and searches. The industries were not averse to pay tax but to pressuring them in order to achieve the tax collection target. Instead of relying on existing taxpayers, officials should look at the new ones, in order to widen the tax base and reach the target.In his reply, Joshi said, henceforth there would be no human intervention in any tax assessment as the Modi government was contemplating to move it online. 

Noted chartered accountant N A Charantimath proposed for bringing down the corporate tax rate for micro, small and medium enterprises and also industries run by Hindu Undivided families as it was done to large corporates in three slabs. He also pressed on widening the tax base by lowering the income tax rate and including more slabs.

Ullas Gunaga of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank requested for easing the burden of income tax on regional rural banks as they are forced to pay 30 percent while nationalised banks are paying 25.17 percent. On improving rail infrastructure and service, the KCCI proposed to giving a fresh look on Hubballi-Ankola new railway line, connecting tourists places of North Karnataka, laying new line between Dharwad and Belagavi, and development more platform at Hubballi and Dharwad railway stations with additional pit lines.

