Tax relief for Karnataka flood victims this year  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some cheering news for flood victims. The State government has issued an order asking gram panchayats in 22 flood-affected districts not to insist on collecting tax for this year from people who have lost their properties.The order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department dated January 1, 2020 directed the officials concerned to issue the required forms (Form 9, 11 A and 11 B) free of cost.to victims, even if they have not paid tax.

Speaking to TNIE, L K Ateeq, Principal Secretary to RDPR, explained that this was issued to help flood victims who may have lost their papers. “We have a practice of collecting all back taxes while issuing form 9 and from 11. We have asked the PDOs (panchayat development officers) not to insist on collecting those taxes at the time of issue of the forms,’’ he said.

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said, “We are not pressurising the flood-hit people to pay their tax dues on humanitarian grounds. We are just trying to give them some relief.” Asked if any flood relief packages would be announced in the upcoming State Budget, Eshwarappa said that since Finance Department came under the CM, he would be the right person to provide information. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Bengaluru last week for more central aid. On Monday, the Centre approved additional flood relief to Karnataka.