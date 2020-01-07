Home States Karnataka

Two from Vijayapura, Bagalkot to take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Published: 07th January 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

The parents of Poornima Nasi celebrate | EXPRESS

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Two government school students from Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts have been selected to take part in the Prime Minister’s interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, to be held in New Delhi on January 20. As many as 42 high school students from Karnataka have been selected to take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The shortlised students are from state-run Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and private schools.

A 15-year-old Class 9 student, Poornima Naasi, studying in the Government High School Jambaldini and a resident of Tarivala village of Hungund taluk, Bagalkot, is one of the students selected for the event. “Watching PM Narendra Modi address the gathering is a joy. Participating in the event and asking him questions is a lifetime opportunity. I have prepared myself to ask him a question on the deficit of teachers in state-run schools and what action will he initiate to address this? I will ask the question in Kannada,” an excited Poornima said.

Also, 16-year-old Swetha Jalapur, a resident of Hunshyal PB of Basavana Bagewadi taluk, studying in the 10th grade of Government Adarsh Vidyalaya has also been selected from Vijayapura district to take part in the event. Speaking to TNIE, Swetha Jalapur said, “I am blessed to be a part of this progamme. I had written an essay on untouchability, where I detailed about how education plays a key role in eradicating untouchability in society,” said Swetha.Her father, Mallikarjun Jalapur, turned emotional and said, “I am proud of her and am happy to have a girl child. I will provide her my full support in helping her dreams come true. It is a proud moment for our family.”

The students have been selected through an essay writing competition on five topics that were displayed on the official website www.mygov.in. As many as 15,000 students from various schools participated and submitted their essays on December 23.Ravikumar, programme officer of Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, said, “We have received an email from the Prime Minister’s Office that 42 students have been selected from Karnataka. They have said that the students should report to their officer in New Delhi by January 18.”

