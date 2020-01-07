Home States Karnataka

Zameer Khan threatens dharna outside Reddy’s house

BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy’s statement on Hindu-Muslim demographics continues to agitate the state. 

Published: 07th January 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy’s statement on Hindu-Muslim demographics continues to agitate the state. On Monday, Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan threatened that he would sit in a protest outside Somashekar Reddy’s house in Ballari if the authorities fail to arrest the Bellary MLA for making a hate speech. He said the government has to initiate action to remove him from the membership of the House, because he has taken an oath to abide by the Constitution and is duty-bound to honour it. 

Meanwhile, Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former CM Siddaramaiah, told TNIE, “I condemn the Somashekar Reddy’s statement. What Reddy said is not acceptable because he has sought to inflame public opinion by saying Hindus number 80 per cent and Muslims are 17 per cent. This amounts to telling the Muslims that they have to live like second-class citizens and  that they have no right to protest.’’

An emotional Zameer said, “He (Reddy) may be carrying a sword, but we are not wearing chudiyan (bangles).’’ The Congress and JDS had protested at Ballari against Reddy’s statement and demanded action against him. The Ballari police have since taken up a case in Gandhinagar police station, and have booked Reddy for making an ‘inflammatory’ speech.

After Reddy made the statement, BJP leader and DyCM CN Ashwath Narayan had disagreed with him, and Union minister Pralhad Joshi had said he would advise him. Asked about the dharna threat by Zameer, Somashekar Reddy said, “He is welcome to come to my house, I will offer him breakfast.’’  

