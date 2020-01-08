Home States Karnataka

Ban orders clamped in Bengaluru to maintain law: Karnataka govt

It was in this background that the divisional deputy commissioners of police requested the city commissioner to pass an order under Section 144.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A girl displays a message against the Citizenship Act in front of Town Hall on Thursday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday defended the prohibitory orders clamped in the city by the police commissioner on December 18, 2019, to maintain law and order, in view of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).  

In the statement of objections filed before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, in response to a batch of PILs questioning the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, the state government said that certain restrictions were imposed for a limited period from 6 am on December 19 to 12 am on December 21, 2019.

Giving reasons for the restrictions, the state explained that till the morning of December 18, the state was permitting people to conduct peaceful protests both in favour and against the CAA passed by the Centre.
Since the underlying issue had polarised opinions across the country and some of the protests had turned violent, the Karnataka state machinery had to take care to ensure that protests did not take a violent turn. It was in this background that the divisional deputy commissioners of police requested the city commissioner to pass an order under Section 144.

The DCPs’ communication was based on inputs from various intelligence reports, which indicated that certain anti-social elements and organisations were planning to influence the otherwise peaceful protests.
The DG&IGP had also stated that several organisations were known to have created communal tension in the past, so it was important to take all possible precautions. There was also a possibility of some organised groups forcibly implementing a bandh. The court adjourned the hearing of PILs, asking the petitioners to file response to the objections.

