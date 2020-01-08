HC seeks state’s response to Lokayukta order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to inform it about the time required to respond to the directions of the Lokayukta in 2014, in connection to an alleged case of encroachment on several acres of gomala land by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and his family in Ketaganahalli, near Bidadi in Ramanagara taluk.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued this direction after hearing a PIL filed by the Samaja Parivartana Samudaya (SPS), represented by president S R Hiremath, on Tuesday. The SPS asked the court to issue directions to the state to implement the directions issued by the Lokayukta on August 4, 2014, based on a complaint filed by former MP G Madegowda.

The Lokayukta had directed the revenue department to hold a detailed enquiry within four months on whether the gomala land was granted or not to vendors/donors of people in possession of the said land.

The Lokayukta had also asked the department to take necessary steps to reclaim the said lands from the encroachers, besides initiating criminal action against people for trespassing and erring officials, if the lands were not granted.

The SPS contended that the government had not taken any action based on the directions issued by the Lokayukta.