Hunting of prey animals continues unabated in Umblebailu

BENGALURU: On Sunday night, two people were arrested while four others absconded after they were caught deer meat, skin and antlers in Umblebailu in Bhadravathi division. This area is in the buffer zone of Bhadra Tiger Reserve, a rich habitat of tigers. Both predators and prey are killed by locals in the area. Deer is killed for its meat and its parts are used for trading.

According to wildlife activists, hunting of sambar, spotted deer, wild boar, pangolins and other wildlife continues unabated in Umblebailu. Villagers of Kangalsara village, which is adjacent to the Lakkavali Range of the tiger reserve, have been involved in hunting scheduled animals. Not just prey animals, people in this region have also been involved in killing predators, as this was the area where two tigers were poisoned while another was killed a few years back.

According to G Veeresh, honorary wildlife warden, Chikkamagaluru, this area has a large population of tigers. Hunting of prey animals does not bode well for the survival of tigers here. “These areas are interlinked from Bhadra tiger reserve to Umblebailu to Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary. Further, it is a corridor for the movement of tigers and other wildlife. Strict action is needed to stop the hunting of animals. Two years ago, a tiger cub from Aldara forest traversed to Mudigere and then to Kudremukh National Park – all crucial tiger habitats,” he said.

Ramesh and Dinesh of Kangalsara village were arrested while four others - Diwakar and Nagaraja from the same village, and Shivanand and Deepu from Umblebailu, are absconding. The RFO of Umblebailu Range has booked cases against the two under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for hunting and trading in wildlife meat.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manjunath, RFO, Umblebailu said, “The two offenders have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days. A probe is on to check their antecedents; most of them are habitual offenders. We have been getting tip-offs about such people who hunt regularly. This is a buffer zone with mixed forestry of thick jungles and grasslands, with rich prey density. We keep a strict vigil 24 hours to stop such illegal hunting wherein local people provide logistic support to hunters from other districts.”