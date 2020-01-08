Home States Karnataka

Muslims in the country need not fear: Karnataka Minister CT Ravi

Ravi termed CAA s a humanitarian act and  said that the Hindus living in the Muslim dominated countries are suffering a lot, resulting in the decrease of the minority population.

Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: If India tortured the Muslims their numbers wouldn't have swelled. Their numbers which stood at 1.5 per cent during independence is now standing at 19 percent, were the words of the
tourism minister C T Ravi.

Replying to a question on the pro and against protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (CAA-NRC) in the city, he said that, India is very tolerant and we have given lot of rights to them. He also said that having 74 internal groups, the Muslims are treated well in India.

Terming CAA-NRC as a humanitarian act, he said that the Hindus living in the Muslim dominated countries are suffering a lot, resulting in the decrease of the minority population, mainly in Pakistan,
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, which is evident from the numbers given by the home minister Amit Shah in the parliament.

Allaying fears of the minorities in the country, he said that the government is not withdrawing the citizenship of the minorities mainly muslims, however, some miscommunication is being spread by the
Congress party that is causing a stir. This should be stopped.

Under the new CAA-NRC we are giving citizenship to the six minority communities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, where minorities are living and where Muslims are majority.

The CAA aims at providing citizenship only for minorities in those Three countries and not to the majority there. He also said that the country was divided in 1947 on the basis of religion and Muslims took a separate nation of Pakistan, he added.

India becomes hell if CAA diluted

Ravi said that the country becomes hell if the newly amended CAA-NRC is diluted and citizenship is being given to the majority population of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

