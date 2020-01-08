Home States Karnataka

New industrial policy will come up soon, says Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium-scale Industries Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said that the new industrial policy will be finalised soon and the cabinet will also give its approval.

Published: 08th January 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium-scale Industries Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said that the new industrial policy will be finalised soon and the cabinet will also give its approval.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion with members of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and industrialists in the city, he said, “The draft is being circulated to various departments for their inputs. The inputs and suggestions of industries are also being taken before submitting the final draft for the Cabinet’s approval.” He added that in the policy, the department was working towards developing the industrial sector of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities on the lines of Bengaluru.

He used the platform to announce that the most awaited Global Investors Meet, will be held from November 3 to 5. He said that because of the political turmoil and change in government it could not be conducted.

On February 10, Hubballi Invest Karnataka meet will also be held. To draw more people to Hubballi, and other cities, a meeting with industrial heads was held in Mumbai recently, where they were told that Hubballi airport has become the third busiest airport in Karnataka after Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Industries have decided to form teams to come and visit various parts of the state before investing. The department is also working on giving them lucrative deals to promote investment in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, since Bengaluru is very costly.

He said that KIADB was also told to ensure that the rational of sale deed price is not above 20% of the base cost. He pointed out that DCs in districts had the power to take decisions on land dealings under Land Reforms Act, but so far none of them are working on it.

The industrial sector made a representation to the minister demanding allocation of a separate budget in the BBMP for maintenance of industrial estates, relaxation of e-khata, KSSIDC Industrial Area, estates and make issues and more representation to industries in minimum wage advisory board. They stressed on declaration of industrial townships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagadish Shettar
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp