New industrial policy will come up soon, says Shettar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium-scale Industries Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said that the new industrial policy will be finalised soon and the cabinet will also give its approval.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion with members of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and industrialists in the city, he said, “The draft is being circulated to various departments for their inputs. The inputs and suggestions of industries are also being taken before submitting the final draft for the Cabinet’s approval.” He added that in the policy, the department was working towards developing the industrial sector of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities on the lines of Bengaluru.

He used the platform to announce that the most awaited Global Investors Meet, will be held from November 3 to 5. He said that because of the political turmoil and change in government it could not be conducted.

On February 10, Hubballi Invest Karnataka meet will also be held. To draw more people to Hubballi, and other cities, a meeting with industrial heads was held in Mumbai recently, where they were told that Hubballi airport has become the third busiest airport in Karnataka after Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Industries have decided to form teams to come and visit various parts of the state before investing. The department is also working on giving them lucrative deals to promote investment in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, since Bengaluru is very costly.

He said that KIADB was also told to ensure that the rational of sale deed price is not above 20% of the base cost. He pointed out that DCs in districts had the power to take decisions on land dealings under Land Reforms Act, but so far none of them are working on it.

The industrial sector made a representation to the minister demanding allocation of a separate budget in the BBMP for maintenance of industrial estates, relaxation of e-khata, KSSIDC Industrial Area, estates and make issues and more representation to industries in minimum wage advisory board. They stressed on declaration of industrial townships.