New MLAs lobby for berths, defeated rebels join in too

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With Dhanur Masa set to end, and cabinet expansion around the corner, ‘rebel’ MLAs — both victorious and defeated — have upped the ante for ministerial berths. Backroom lobbying is gaining momentum, with buzz that the defeated rebels will be left out of the ministry.

Former ministers AH Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj, who were defeated in the bypolls, are lobbying aggressively to ensure that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa keeps his promise made to them before they quit the coalition government and brought it down.

The group of 17 rebels is backing each other, including the defeated candidates, and is leaving no stone unturned to bargain for the cabinet spoils. They are reaching out to mutts and RSS leaders to influence Yediyurappa. Former minister R Shankar, who was kept out of the byelection contest, was also assured of a ministerial berth.

Sources said that the defeated MLAs are in touch with BJP National Secretary BL Santhosh and have held talks with him to protect their interests. They have also knocked on the doors of prominent Veerashaiva mutts to put in a word on their sacrifices to instal the Yediyurappa government.

MTB Nagaraj has also pressed for disciplinary action against BJP MP Bache Gowda for allegedly supporting his son Sharath Bache Gowda, who contested the byelection as an Independent from Hoskote, and won.

BJP MLAs Byarathi Basavaraj, ST Somashekar and others have also thrown their weight behind Nagaraj and Vishwanath, and have appealed to Yediyurappa to accommodate them in the cabinet. They have also decided to meet former Chief Minister SM Krishna and other BJP leaders who held talks with them and made tall promises before they quit the coalition government.

Meanwhile, Vishwanath clarified that the Supreme Court has not barred defeated MLAs from becoming ministers, and said that BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad has not read the Supreme Court observation on the issue.

“I have spoken and clarified to Srinivasa Prasad in this regard. I also asked my advocate friend to speak to him and brief him on the judgment, and hand over a copy of the ruling,” he said.

Vishwanath claimed that they have a lot of faith in Yediyurappa and are confident that he will stand by his promise. “BJP leaders should know the risk we have taken, the humiliation we have faced in public, besides dealing with the baseless charges levelled by the opposition parties,” he added.