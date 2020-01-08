‘Research firms seeking possibilities of telepathy’

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While telepathy may seem a distant possibility, a research organisation in the country is exploring the potential of brain-to-brain communication. On the sidelines of a lecture on Technology Vision 2035: A Technology Perspective for India’s Development, at the 107th Indian Science Congress, Dr Gautam Goswami, head of the Technology Vision 2035 exercise and Climate Change Projects told The New Indian Express that the Brain Computer interface is the most talked about technology.

“Brain-to-brain communication is part of cognitive science. We are struggling with women harassment and rape cases. A technology which can transfer your thoughts to the attacker can be beneficial,”he said.

The National Brain Research Centre (NBRC), Manesar, has already begun preliminary research for brain-to -brain or computer interaction, he said, even as MIT, USA has started research in the field. However he felt the need to do blue sky research to make India a leader in technology.