Home States Karnataka

Udupi officials foil man’s bid to sell kids

Officials from the Udupi district child protection unit made it in time to stop a father from selling his two children to a Mangaluru-based couple.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Officials reached the house of Anand at Neere in Karkala taluk and rescued his children I Express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Officials from the Udupi district child protection unit made it in time to stop a father from selling his two children to a Mangaluru-based couple.

Anand, who belongs to the dalit community, offered to sell his two kids, saying that he found it difficult to look after them. This heart-wrenching incident was reported from Neere village near Bailoor in Karkala taluk on Monday.

Sources said that Anand had married five years back, but his wife had abandoned him and their two children about two years ago, before marrying another man.

Anand had built a small hut on government land and since then has been looking after his four-and-half year-old son and three-and-half-year-old daughter and 75-year-old mother, Appi. He worked as a daily wage labourer.  Locals who came to know of his plan, tipped off officials.

During investigation, Anand shared his plight and sought help from the officials. The two children were later accommodated at the Krishnanugraha Adoption Centre at Santhekatte, Udupi, for their safety.
Prabhakar Acharya, legal officer, said if the need arises, arrangements will be made in any of the NGOs to accommodate the two children till they complete their education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp