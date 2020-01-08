Udupi officials foil man’s bid to sell kids

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Officials from the Udupi district child protection unit made it in time to stop a father from selling his two children to a Mangaluru-based couple.

Anand, who belongs to the dalit community, offered to sell his two kids, saying that he found it difficult to look after them. This heart-wrenching incident was reported from Neere village near Bailoor in Karkala taluk on Monday.

Sources said that Anand had married five years back, but his wife had abandoned him and their two children about two years ago, before marrying another man.

Anand had built a small hut on government land and since then has been looking after his four-and-half year-old son and three-and-half-year-old daughter and 75-year-old mother, Appi. He worked as a daily wage labourer. Locals who came to know of his plan, tipped off officials.

During investigation, Anand shared his plight and sought help from the officials. The two children were later accommodated at the Krishnanugraha Adoption Centre at Santhekatte, Udupi, for their safety.

Prabhakar Acharya, legal officer, said if the need arises, arrangements will be made in any of the NGOs to accommodate the two children till they complete their education.