With funds down, Karnataka walks fiscal tightrope

In 2017-18, fiscal deficit stood at 2.37% of GSDP, in 2018-19, it was 2.85% of GSDP, in 2019-2020 it was estimated to be 2.65% of GSDP. 

08th January 2020

Rupee, fiscal year

For representational purpose (File Photo)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Murmurs of the Centre cutting down devolution of funds to Karnataka by Rs 5,000 crore, delay in GST compensation payment of four months, amounting to about Rs 6,800 crore, inadequate central assistance for flood relief and rehabilitation putting the onus of an estimated Rs 35,000 crore damages on the state government, and economic slowdown impacting revenue collection in core sectors are making matters precarious for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as he prepares his maiden budget this term.

For a state that has shown better growth rates than the national average, and ensured compliance with parameters mandated in the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, the state is walking the tightrope to ensure revenue surplus, keeping fiscal deficit under 3% and liabilities under 25% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to maintain fiscal prudence. In the existing scenario, where the Centre has delayed GST payments for October-November and is expected to delay December-January compensation as well, officials from the state finance department are a worried lot.

Karnataka has maintained its fiscal deficit under 3% of GSDP since the fiscal year 2004-05, except for once in fiscal year 2009-10 when it was exceeded on the advice of the central government to give a fillip to public spending, to tide over the then economic slowdown — a familiar scenario today. Since 2004-05, the state has maintained a revenue surplus, and since 2010-11, has maintained liabilities under 25% of GSDP. Given the economic slowdown and inadequate funds from the Centre, at least two of the three parameters could breach their mandated limit.

“If there is a slowdown in the nation’s economy, states cannot be immune to it. Lower tax collection at the Centre is bound to have an impact on devolution. The state has to tighten finances but flood relief can’t be ignored. None of the options available in the pre-GST era are now available for the state to exercise,” noted Prof Narendar Pani, economist and political analyst.

As of December 2019, Karnataka had achieved 73.6% revenue target in commercial tax, 77.23% in excise, 70.15% in stamps & registrations, 68.51% in transport and 71% in mining. With just three months for the fiscal year to end, the state is hoping against hope to achieve targets.

“As of now, excise seems to be the only sector inching towards achieving revenue target. The overall slowdown has impacted all sectors. That really isn’t the primary problem. Although nothing is communicated yet, we hear from Union government officials that about Rs 5,000 crore under devolution of funds could be cut for the state. We might not receive about Rs 7,000 crore under GST compensation. If the Centre hadn’t assured us of numbers, we wouldn’t have accounted for it in the budget,” said a senior official from the finance department, who added that they hope to show a small revenue surplus this year too.

