Kalaburagi: Over 400 govt school teachers get promotion

A whopping 455 Associate Teachers serving in different government high schools in Kalaburagi division have got their new year gift.

Published: 09th January 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A whopping 455 Associate Teachers serving in different government high schools in Kalaburagi division have got their new year gift. They are promoted to high schools as head masters or equivalent posts in the division comprising six districts- Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts. Sources at additional commissionerate of Kalaburagi told Express on Wednesday “It was decided in the recent meeting of departmental promotion committee held on January 01, where it was decided to promote the teachers under the exclusive quota in the existing vacant posts as on January 01, 2020.

In all 261 associate teachers will be promoted under local cadre and remaining 194 would be promoted under residual parent cadre, totalling 455. They will be promoted as High school Head masters and to the posts equivalent to the head masters. effective from January 03. However, the posting would be given after March, through transfer counselling to allot the place.  According to the order, “the promotion has been given after considering the vacancies in the six jurisdictional districts of Kalaburagi division, considering seniority, report of their service of five years, performance in the departmental examination and after getting confirmation that none of those selected are facing pending disciplinary actions”.

As per sources, the beneficiaries are highest of 111 Associate teachers of Kalaburagi district (60 local cadre and 51 residual parent cadre), followed by 102 Associate Teachers of Ballari district (64 local cadre and 38 residual cadre), 78 Associate teachers of Raichur district ( 35 local cadre and 43 residual cadre), 76 Associate teachers of Koppal district (49 local cadre and 27 residual cadre), 45 Associate teachers of Yadgir district (20 local cadre and 25 residual cadre and 43 Associate teachers of Bidar district (33 local cadre and 10 residual cadre) were promoted as High School head Masters are benefitted from the prom.  

