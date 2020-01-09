Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: JDS-Congress put up united front ahead of MCC polls

Mahesh, in consultation with local leaders and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, will be announcing the mayoral candidate.

Published: 09th January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Mysore City Corporation elections approaching, JDS and Congress leaders got together on Wednesday to hold talks on power-sharing, in order to stop the BJP from bagging the mayor and deputy mayor posts. The Congress and JDS had entered into an agreement in 2018-19, deciding to hold the mayor post on a rotation basis. The Congress staked claim and got candidate Pushpalatha Jaganath elected as mayor. Now, it is the JDS’ turn to fill the mayor’s post, with a Congress member as deputy mayor.

On former chief minister Siddaraamaiah’s directions, a team of Congress members, headed by city Congress unit chief R Murthy, former mayors Ayub Khan and Arif Hussian, called on former minister Sa Ra Mahesh, JDS leader Cheluve Gowda and others.The Congress reiterated its support to the JDS and said it is free to field its candidate for the mayor’s post. They will also hold a joint meeting of Congress and JDS corporators to take a decision on sharing of posts of standing committees.

Mahesh, in consultation with local leaders and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, will be announcing the mayoral candidate. Former Mayor Khan said a joint meeting will send a strong message of unity among party workers. He said the meeting will be held after MLA Tanveer Sait returns to the city.
Meanwhile, Murthy said former minister Krishna Byre Gowda will be the party observer for the elections, and that a suitable deputy mayor will be picked after corporators are consulted with. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDS-Congress
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp