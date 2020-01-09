Home States Karnataka

Rizwan Arshad steps out, Laxman Savadi all set to take his place

With this period due to end on February 20, only one council seat fell vacant — that of Rizwan Arshad who won from Shivajinagar in the December 6 bypolls.

Published: 09th January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rizwan Arshad

Rizwan Arshad | Photo: Nagaraja Gadekal

By  bansy kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With newly-elected MLA Rizwan Arshad resigning as council member, the decks are cleared for DyCM Laxman Savadi to get elected to the Upper House, thus removing the anxiety and uncertainty that hung over his continuation in the ministry. Savadi, who was sworn in as DyCM on August 20, has to mandatorily get elected as member of either House to continue in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet beyond February 20. Savadi, who lost from Athani constituency, is a member of neither the assembly nor the council, and the law mandates that he be elected to either House within six months. 

With this period due to end on February 20, only one council seat fell vacant — that of Rizwan Arshad who won from Shivajinagar in the December 6 bypolls. While 13 new MLAs took oath, Rizwan did not, sparking off speculation that the Congress was using him to block Savadi in this game of chess. By not tendering his resignation early, he was only causing the BJP and Savadi some discomfiture. But Rizwan clarified to TNIE that he has already resigned, and the speculation is not true. It is now up to the council chairman to accept the resignation. “I have tendered my resignation as MLC, and council chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty has not yet accepted it,” he said.

Rizwan and newly-elected Hunsur MLA HP Manjunath have written to the Speaker asking to be sworn in on January 16. In any case, when he is sworn in as a member of the Lower House, he ceases to be a member of the Upper House. Once the seat is vacated, the process to get Savadi elected to the council can kick in. 

Even if the Congress wanted Rizwan to delay his resignation and cause hardship, government sources said the BJP had considered several options. One was to get a loyal BJP MLC to resign and get Savadi elected. The other option was get Savadi to resign close to February 15 and swear him in again for another six months after a few days. But Rizwan’s resignation has saved the government all those logistical issues.
When council elections are held, the government will have 117 legislators (105+12) as against the Congress-JDS number of 100 MLAs, and the Opposition cannot put up a challenge to the election, which is likely to be unanimous.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laxman Savadi Rizwan Arshad
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp