Home States Karnataka

Karnataka ministry expansion likely next week

With scores of ministerial aspirants vying for a berth in the 34-member cabinet, including the CM, hectic lobbying is on in the ruling party.

Published: 10th January 2020 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the BJP government in Karnataka is set for next week, ahead of Union Home Minister and party President Amit Shah's visit to Hubballi on January 18, a party official said on Thursday.

"Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will expand his cabinet for the second time on January 16-17 after the Sankranti festival on January 14-15 and before Shah's visit to the state on January 18 to step up the party's awareness campaign in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act," party's state spokesman G. Madhusudhana told IANS here.

With scores of ministerial aspirants vying for a berth in the 34-member cabinet, including the Chief Minister, hectic lobbying is on in the ruling party as, there are only 16 vacant posts to fill in after 17 were inducted in the first cabinet expansion on August 21, with three appointed Deputy Chief Ministers.

"As the party is committed to make at least 10 of the newly re-elected legislators ministers for having resigned from their assembly seats and paved way for the party's return to power again in July, only six party legislators can be given cabinet berths, keeping in view the regional representation and caste combination," said Madhusudhana.

In the December 5 by-elections to 15 assembly seats, the BJP won 12, including 11 contested by those who joined the party after they were disqualified from the assembly for defying the whip issued by the Congress and the JD-S in July but were allowed to re-contest by the Supreme Court on November 13.

"Among the aspiring legislators, some of them will be made chairmen of boards and corporations, as they are equivalent to cabinet posts. All of them cannot be made ministers due to political compulsions and to ensure the nearly 6-month old government completes its over 3 year remaining office term," asserted the official.

Though the second cabinet expansion was due to take place a week after the by-election results on December 9, Shah's pre-occupation with the winter session of Parliament where the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed with other bills, made Yediyurappa postpone it further as the inauspicious Dhanurmasa set in December third week.

"The Chief Minister will meet Shah in New Delhi early next week (January 13-14) to finalise the list of prospective ministers for induction by January 17, as he is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland from January 21-24 to showcase the investment opportunities in the southern state," Madhusudhana said.

The cabinet expansion will also enable Yediyurappa to distribute most of the portfolios he and some of the ministers are holding due to 16 vacancies since they were inducted in August.

"The cabinet expansion will also enable the Chief Minister to prepare the state budget for the ensuing fiscal (2020-21) in consultation with all the ministers and their department officials for its presentation on March 5," he added.

The state legislature will begin its first session of 2020 on February 17 with an address by Governor Vajubhai Vala to the joint session of the Assembly and Council members and the budget session will commence on March 2.

Yediyurappa, 76, became the BJP Chief Minister for the fourth time on July 26 and won vote of confidence in the Assembly on July 29 after the 14-month JD-S-Congress coalition government fell on July 23 following the defeat of its chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's confidence motion due to lack of majority in the lower House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka ministry Karnataka Cabinet expansion Karnataka Cabinet Yediyurappa
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp