Sammelan fate hangs in limbo as police refuse nod

B Thipperudrappa

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Doubts linger over the 16th district Kananda literary conference, which is scheduled to be held at Sringeri today. Even as the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) president and his followers are adamant to hold the Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, the police department in a letter to the KSP president has asked him to postpone it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

In a reply to KSP president Kundur Ashok’s letter seeking permission, Sringeri circle inspector B M Siddaramaiah said that the organisers will be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs during the programme.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey clarified that permission was not granted for either conducting the literary conference or observing bandh. Meanwhile, the anti-Naxal struggle committee under the slogan ‘Save KSP’ has given a call for ‘Sringeri Chalo’ and ‘Sringeri Bandh’ on Friday.

The organisers have appealed to shop-owners to down shutters to oppose the selection of alleged Naxal supporter KV Hegde as the sammelan’s president. To counter this, pro-sammelan members have appealed to people to attend the programme. Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi, who strongly opposed the president’s selection, will stay out of the district headquarters till midnight of January 12.