Teachers warned on sharing videos of mistakes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to a viral video of a child mispronouncing the Kannada word pakkelubu (ribs), minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar warned teachers of strict action if such videos were recorded and posted on social media in future.

In the video, the child shown is visibly scared when the teacher scolds and slaps him several times for not getting the pronunciation right.

In a letter to the commissioner of Department of Public Instruction K G Jagadeesha Kumar, the minister said, “Children at a tender age cannot pronounce some words. Through the process of learning, they will pick it up. However, during such time, if videos are recorded and uploaded on social media, it is not right. The child’s self-confidence will be affected and they will hesitate to try again.”

“The teacher through this video makes it seems like the child has committed a grave offence by mispronouncing this word, when in fact, taking such a video is itself an offence.

“The department must register a complaint with the cyber crime police and take strict action against the teacher concerned and the headmaster,”he said.

“A circular should also be issued to all teachers warning them of stern criminal action in future if they record and upload such videos,” he added.