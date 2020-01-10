Vice President to dedicate BRTS project to nation on February 2 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: South India's only dedicated public transport corridor, the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS) is all set have the official launch next month. Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu will dedicate the multi-hundred crore project to the nation on February 2 in Hubballi.

The BRTS has a 22-km long dedicated corridor between the twin cities and has 33 stops. In the second phase, the services are expected to be extended to other parts including the fast-growing Hubballi airport. Currently, about 102 high-end AC buses are serving close to one lakh passengers daily on this corridor.

Final preparations are underway and on Friday, Minister Jagadish Shettar will be holding a meeting with the top BRTS officials in Hubballi. The pending works are getting final touches and walls of flyovers and bridges are getting repainted.

"The dates were finalised after meeting the Vice President. The pending works will be finished before month-end. The shortfalls will be dressed before the official launch," said a senior official from BRTS.

The civic experts have demanded the company should wind up major works such as addressing flooding at Toll Naka Circle in Dharwad and completion of flyover near Navalur.