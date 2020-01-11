Cops seize red sanders worth Rs 2 crore on way to Thailand

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police on Friday seized smuggled red sanders worth Rs 2 crore and arrested five suspects in this case. Tabrez (36), Lohith (35), Rakesh Shetty (44), Farooq (45) and Hussian Mony (45) from Ullal have been arrested. The accused were attempting to transport the red sanders from Andhra Pradesh to Thailand. However, a manhunt is on to trace the prime accused Pradeep, who hails from Bengaluru.

As part of the investigation, the police have seized four tonnes of red sanders valued at Rs 2.19 crore, two cars worth Rs 16 lakh, a tempo worth Rs 3 lakh, and seven mobile phones worth Rs 30,000. The accused had transported red sanders from Andhra Pradesh in a container and stored them at a godown in Baikampady. During the investigation, the accused revealed that they had planned to transport the catch along with furniture from Bunder port to Thailand.The operation was carried out by the ACP of Panambur station, Belliyappa, who led the team under the guidance of Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha.