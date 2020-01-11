Gangavati hospital performs surgeries under govt scheme

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: The taluk hospital of Gangavati in the district has scored a point of sorts by performing separate surgeries of knee and hip replacements under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojane (ABAKY). The hospital is the first in the state to have performed such operations under the ABKAY, the hospital chief medical officer Dr Eshwar Savadi told TNIE on Friday.

Doctors Salauddin Khalid, MD Renukaradhya, Sujata and Shivaraj Patil performed operations for total knee replacement of a 62-year-old patient Sharada from Hosapete of Ballari district. Also, they performed the operation for hip replacement of 60-year-old Siddappa Poojari from Gangavati. The same operations could have cost lakhs of rupees in private hospitals, and hence, the ABKAY has come to their aid. Both of them are doing well after the successful operations, he elaborated.