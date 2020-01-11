Karnataka teacher suspended for recording video of student unable to pronounce Kannada word

By Express News Service

BALLARI: A school teacher in Kuruvatti village of Huvinahadagali taluk was suspended for allegedly recording a video of a student who failed to pronounce Kannada word.

T Chandrashekharappa, teacher of government primary school in Kuruvatti allegedly recorded a video of a student who often failed to pronounce a Kannada word. The video went viral on social media and many people condemned the teacher for recording the boy and abusing him.

Soon after the criticism of the teacher, education minister Suresh Kumar ordered the education department to file a complaint with the cybercrime police station to identify and to suspend the teacher.

The teacher identified as T Chandrashekharappa of Kuruvatti primary school. Huvinahadagali BEO C Nagaraj visited the school on Friday and suspended the teacher on the direction of the department.