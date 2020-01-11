Kumaraswamy is misleading inquiry with fake CD: Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking on former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who released a CD on the December 19 Mangaluru violence, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje accused him of misleading the probe and termed the CD a fake. She also demanded to know the source of the CD. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Karandlaje asked Kumaraswamy whether he had got the CD from Kerala or Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

“Kumaraswamy has fabricated and released the video. Karnataka police has a good name across the country. By blaming them to play his political game, he is demoralising police. I urge the former chief minister to come clean on this issue as it casts aspersions on their integrity and professionalism,” she said.

She asked Kumaraswamy and former CM Siddaramaiah if they had visited the Bunder police station, where the incident took place.

“The police station is in a sensitive place. There were 3,000 bullets and 45 rifles kept locked in the station. The mob was attacking and trying to reach the place, one cannot imagine what would happen if these rifles were in their hands,’’ she said.

The goons had thrown stones and petrol bombs at the policemen, leaving 85 cops injured, she alleged, asking whether leaders of the Congress or JDS had ever tried to visit them. “This Kashmir type of attack on the police by masked goons is a new disturbing phenomenon in Karnataka,’’ the MP said. The Delhi Police investigating the case, however, has identified the masked attackers as both JNU students and outsiders with alleged links to the ABVP, several national news channels reported on Friday evening.

Karandlaje, meanwhile, also urged the government to conduct a thorough probe on the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard and slogans of ‘Azaadi’ on the University of Mysore campus. “Slogans of Azaadi are heard in Jammu and Kashmir and JNU, and are being heard in Mysuru. This is alarming,’’ she added. MLC N Ravi Kumar called for a thorough revamping of JNU, which he said had “become a hotbed of anti-national, pro-Naxal and undemocratic forces”.

Survey on hostels

MP Karandlaje urged the higher education minister to conduct a detailed survey on those are overstaying in college hostels. “Overstaying for one or two years can be considered. But in many universities in Karnataka, there are people staying for the past 10 to 20 years, why is no action taken against them. They should be evicted immediately,’’ Karandlaje said.