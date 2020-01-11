Home States Karnataka

Lit meet takes off in Sringeri; protests rage against president

Published: 11th January 2020 06:03 AM

By BTHIPPERUDRAPPA
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Even as the 16th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan was underway in the Adichunchanagiri community hall in Sringeri on Friday, activists of various organisations were protesting against the conference’s president in front of the hall. Since a month, displeasure has been vented out over the selection of Kalkuli Vittal Hegde, after he was nominated as the president for the literary conference. When pro and anti voices were heard louder, the district administration had directed the Kannada Sahitya Parishat to postpone the sammelan.

Even after that the KSP, ignoring the direction, began the event without conducting the president’s procession on Friday. Soon, activists of Sri Rama Sene, VHP, Bajrangdal, and Save Sahitya Parishat Forum rushed to the venue in separate groups and started shouting slogans against Hegde. Tight police security was put in place near the entrance of the community hall, and the police stopped the protesters when they attempted to enter the event stage and arrested them Later, Sri Rama Sene activists continued the protest on the road before the Hall.

Another group, which came to the place, entered into a heated argument with the police. They contended that the SP had said that the organisers were instructed to postpone the fest, and on account of that they suspended the Sringeri Chalo programme, but the KSP is still holding the event, violating the administration’s direction. A heated exchange followed and opposing activists ignored police instructions to not hold the protest.

When the situation seemed going out of control, the police forcibly pushed them into a bus and took them away. Protests went on till the inauguration programme was completed. Another group staged a protest before the police station, insisting that the conference be stopped. Giving no room for untoward incidents, the police had made elaborate security arrangements all over the temple town and checked incoming vehicles at the entrance.

Local talents will get their due in Kannada lit meet: KSP chief Kalaburagi: Prominence will be given to local talent during the forthcoming 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held in Kalaburagi from February 5 to 7, said Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) State President Manu Baligar on Friday. In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Baligar said, “It is probably the first time in recent years that so much representation is being given to local talent of the Kalyan Karnataka region.”

