Renowned historian and scholar M Chidananda Murthy passes away in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted historian, scholar and writer Prof M Chidananda Murthy passed away on Saturday morning in Bengaluru.

Survived by his daughter and son, Murthy, who was being treated at a private hospital for age-related issues, was 89 years old. He was well known for his campaign for conserving the monuments in Hampi and getting classical status to Kannada language.

Murthy recently wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. A receipent of Kannada Rajyotsava, Nadoja and many prestigious awards, he headed the Kannada department of Bengaluru University

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the scholar's demise. "Prof Chidananda Murthy's role in protecting the monuments of Hampi and also getting Kannada a classical language status is memorable," he said.