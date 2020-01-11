Sadananda Gowda taunts Kumaraswamy, calls him a ‘cassette man’

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on Congress and Left party leaders for allegedly misleading the people over Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said on Friday that “there is no question of the Centre withdrawing Act under any circumstances”. He told reporters here that the Centre brought the Act not for political mileage as alleged by opposition leaders.

“Unfortunately, opposition parties are misinterpreting and confusing people of minority communities,” Gowda said. The intention of the BJP government was only to protect the interest of religious minorities in neighbouring countries. The need of the hour is to stop any provocation over CAA in the interests of the nation, he added.

To a question, he said former CM HD Kumaraswamy is a “cassette man” and wondered why the latter stayed silent during the incident and was now airing “trival issues”.