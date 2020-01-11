Home States Karnataka

University of Mysore submits report to Governor on anti-CAA stir

Also issues notices to student leaders who had organised the protest without taking permission from officials

File photo of thousands gathered at the Idgah Maidan on Mysore Road to against the CAA | Pandarinath B

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after the police filed an FIR against some students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, wherein one woman was seen holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, the University of Mysore has sent a detailed report on the incident to the governor, who is the chancellor of universities. The university has also issued notices to student union leaders who had organised the protest without permission from the competent authorities. It has sought written replies from them in a day. The students had organised a protest on Thursday to express solidarity with JNU students in New Delhi who were attacked by masked gangs. 

The protest drew attention as one of the protesters, believed to be an alumna, was seen holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster. After pictures were flashed in the media, local BJP leaders demanded her arrest and she was booked for sedition. University Registrar Prof Shivappa, in his report to the Chancellor, has given details of the organisations that staged protest, clipping of the media reports, notices served, a copy of the complaint filed by the university and other information.

Stating that it was neither a student nor research scholar who was holding the controversial poster, he said the university has sought the help of the local police to identify the woman. Two officers have been assigned to liaise with the police. Strict measures will be taken to prevent the entry of unauthorised people to the Manasagangotri campus, he added. 

The police have registered a case against Mysore University Research Scholars Association President Maridevaiah and have asked him to appear before them. They have also served notice to Dalit Students Federation President Sandesh, Bahujan Students Association, SFI and AIDSO office-bearers Vishnu and Chandrakala.

Reacting to the development, Maridevaiah said the students have nothing to do with the poster issue as they had organised the protest to condemn the attack on the JNU students. “We are not responsible for the actions of outsiders or alumni and we fear that those not connected to the issue may be targeted in the issue. Meanwhile, ABVP activists have demanded that the student leaders should be thrown out of the campus and sought their immediate arrest.

Poster girl summoned by police
The Jayalakshmipuram police have pasted a notice on the door of Nalini Balakrishnan, an alumna of the university, asking her to appear before them for allegedly displaying a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster. Women police personnel were also sent to inform her. Nalini is believed to have told her friends that she had held the poster demanding to bring back normalcy and lift restrictions imposed on people in Jammu and Kashmir and had no other intention.  Meanwhile, the district sessions court has granted her conditional bail and directed the police to release the petitioner in event of her arrest for the offence punishable under Sec 124 A of IPC.

Comments

