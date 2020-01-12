Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa cancels Delhi visit, will wait for Amit Shah

Ministry expansion after BJP president’s visit to state on Jan 17-18

Published: 12th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Much to the disappointment of newly-elected BJP legislators waiting to join the BS Yediyurappa government, the cabinet expansion is unlikely to take place immediately after Sankranti on January 15.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was planning to visit Delhi on Sunday to discuss ministry expansion with the party president, cancelled his visit as central leaders are busy with the Delhi elections and rallies to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “Amit Shah is coming to the state on January 17 and 18. We will discuss it with him then and take up ministry expansion,” Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

Shah is scheduled to address a party rally in Hubballi to create awareness about the CAA. In Bengaluru, he is attending a programme organized by Vedanta Bharati at the Palace Grounds. With the CM waiting for Shah’s arrival to discuss ministry expansion, newly-elected MLAs, who were hoping to join the cabinet immediately after Sankranti, may have to wait a while longer.

Sources said the CM is keen on inducting the 11 new legislators as they had supported formation of his government. However, if all of them are inducted into the cabinet and two berths are kept vacant as the RR Nagar and Maski byelections are yet to be held, the CM will be left with only three slots to accommodate party loyalists. 

Since a number of senior leaders in the BJP are lobbying for cabinet berths, it would be difficult for the CM to placate them with chairs of boards and corporations. It would also be equally difficult for him to keep some of the new legislators out of the ministry. Sources said the CM will take a final decision after consulting central leaders.

Meanwhile, the new MLAs are said to be insisting that the CM complete the ministry expansion process before the assembly session starts next month. 

Congress and JDS legislators resigned from the assembly membership to help form the BJP government, and were reelected as BJP MLAs. Now, they are keen to return to the assembly as ministers and not just as MLAs, sources said.

