UoM authorities ask organisers to mask CAA from event banner

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Stung by the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster issue, the University of Mysore (UoM) authorities have become overcautious. They seem to be afraid of even the mention of CAA. The authorities have asked organisers of an event to mask the word CAA from their poster and pull down all banners of the event from outside the venue.

The event was organised by Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, the student wing of BSP, on ‘We Need EEE (Creative Education, Empowered Employment and Secure Economy) not CAA’ to discuss burning issues in the country. Former minister N Mahesh and writer Aravind Malagatti were present at the event.

UoM registrar R Shivappa said restrictions were placed on the event due to the recent poster controversy. “We allowed the event since we had given it permission long back but we had asked them not to have anything against the law and the government,” said Shivappa. This was confirmed by district coordinator of BVS Ganesh Murthy.

However, MLA N Mahesh, who noticed the restriction, lashed out at the university authorities and asked what was wrong in mentioning CAA. “We have freedom of expression. The university should understand it. If they are doing according to what a couple of syndicate members say what will be the future of the university,” he asked.

He said the poster issue is a settled matter and such restrictions are absurd. “The university should remember that it is run by people’s money,” he said.

In the backdrop of controversies, the registrar hinted that they will place restrictions on non-academic activities in the university.

“Apart from seminars and academic activities, we want to restrict non-academic events on the campus, especially the activities of civil society organisations to influence students on the campus,” the registrar said.

He said they are planning to remove illegal occupants from hostels as a part of the crackdown and said ID cards are planned for students to prevent such issues.

MCC slaps B10,000 fine on University

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is eyeing for the cleanest city tag is not sparing anyone as the civic body has intensified their crackdown on those violating the civic rules. In a fresh case, the corporation has served a notice to the University of Mysore (UoM) for burning waste on its campus and have imposed Rs 10,000 as fine. A notice served to the varsity stated, "The varsity has kept ring-type dust bins on its Manasagangotri campus which is unscientific.”