Videos released selective: Mangaluru top cop hits back

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy released multiple videos as evidence of how the police ‘opened fire without provocation’ during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru on December 19, P S Harsha, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, on Saturday, termed the clips as ‘selective’, and not offering a comprehensive picture of the incident.

In a video statement, the top cop said, “The sequence and context have been changed in the videos released by H D Kumaraswamy. A clear picture of the incident will emerge only if all footage is shown.” Stating that the CID and magisterial enquiries with regard to the incident are in process, Harsha said the truth will surface once all enquiries have been completed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday hit out at HD Kumaraswamy for releasing the videos and accusing Mangaluru police of using force against protesters. “It was a cut and paste video,” the CM said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that by casting aspersions on the professional integrity of the police, Kumaraswamy has only “encouraged terror elements and anti-national forces”. Speaking to the media, the minister said, “Kumaraswamy’s cheap tactics have the potential to demoralise the police force.” He urged Kumaraswamy to apologise to the people for misleading them using a fake CD.

Countering Eshwarappa, the JDS leader, in a series of tweets, hit out at BJP leaders, daring them to subject the CDs to forensic examination.