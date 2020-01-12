Home States Karnataka

Videos released selective: Mangaluru top cop hits back

Countering Eshwarappa, the JDS leader, in a series of tweets, hit out at BJP leaders, daring them to subject the CDs to forensic examination.

Published: 12th January 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy released multiple videos as evidence of how the police ‘opened fire without provocation’ during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru on December 19, P S Harsha, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, on Saturday, termed the clips as ‘selective’, and not offering a comprehensive picture of the incident.

In a video statement, the top cop said, “The sequence and context have been changed in the videos released by H D Kumaraswamy. A clear picture of the incident will emerge only if all footage is shown.” Stating that the CID and magisterial enquiries with regard to the incident are in process, Harsha said the truth will surface once all enquiries have been completed.  

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday hit out at HD Kumaraswamy for releasing the videos and accusing Mangaluru police of using force against protesters.  “It was a cut and paste video,” the CM said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that by casting aspersions on the professional integrity of the police, Kumaraswamy has only “encouraged terror elements and anti-national forces”. Speaking to the media, the minister said, “Kumaraswamy’s cheap tactics have the potential to demoralise the police force.” He urged Kumaraswamy to apologise to the people for misleading them using a fake CD. 

Countering Eshwarappa, the JDS leader, in a series of tweets, hit out at BJP leaders, daring them to subject the CDs to forensic examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru Violence Anti CAA protests Citizenship act
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp