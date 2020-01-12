Won’t cooperate with NRC, says BSP man Mahesh

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Minister and MLA N Mahesh announced that he will not cooperate with the NRC exercise in the country. Mahesh was speaking at a hosted by the Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, the student wing of BSP at Mysore University campus, on Saturday.

“We need to start a non-cooperation movement. I have been living in this land for the past 64 years, they have no right to question my citizenship,” he said. He equated NRC to demonitisation, calling it absurd that crores of people have to struggle just to identify a few illegal migrants.

Comparing the swift action by the police in the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard issue to the delay in action against MLA Sa Ra Mahesh’s brother for alleged violence in Dalit neighbourhoods, the former minister questioned the police’s priorities.