Amid political slugfest, new videos of police firing on anti-CAA protesters create buzz in Mangaluru

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Even as the political slugfest over the Mangaluru police action continues, fresh videos related to the police firing on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters on December 19 have surfaced, evoking mixed reactions. Magisterial and CID investigations have already been initiated into the incident.

While a section feels that the new videos, which could be crucial evidence, might work as pressure points on the investigating agencies, leading to a fair probe, others feel that it will hardly have any impact on the government or the agencies.

Social activist Vidya Dinker says the videos released by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy are important and hopes that they will convince the government to see that the law and order machinery works.

“Given the present climate, where there seem to be some doubts about a fair investigation, the videos assume importance and will work as a pressure tactic,” she said, adding that the CID and magisterial enquiries should take these evidence into consideration.

Disputing Police Commissioner P S Harsha’s claims that the videos are ‘selective’, Dinker said that the videos and pictures released by the police commissioner himself on social media too don’t tell the whole truth.

CPI(M) leader Muneer Katipalla says if the new videos do not help, then the police should make public all videos available with them, including the CCTV footage of Bunder police station and arms shops in the area.

He felt that the videos released by Kumaraswamy will not have any impact on the investigating agencies, but might impact public opinion about the incident.

Clifton D’Rozario, an advocate and All India People’s Forum (AIPF) member, too was not optimistic about the new videos being of much help.

“You know what happened in the Amnesia pub attack incident. Despite the availability of video evidence, all were acquitted. I don’t think the videos will have any impact on the inquiries in bringing out the truth,” he said.

The CCTV clips released by Kumaraswamy on Friday expose police action on the anti-CAA protesters.