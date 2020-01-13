Home States Karnataka

Chocolate with a twist — has protein-rich millets

A Bengaluru-based food technologist has come up with chocolates that are more nourishing with higher fibre and protein content and replacing sugar with natural sweeteners.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The humble millet is finding its way into restaurant menus and Instagram dinners. And becoming a staple of delious laddus, mouth-watering pizzas, and now even yummy chocolates, as people are becoming more and more health-conscious.

A Bengaluru-based food technologist has come up with chocolates that are more nourishing with higher fibre and protein content and replacing sugar with natural sweeteners. In doing so, he has been able to remove all the junk in the chocolate.

To achieve this end, Arnab Guha, founder of Impeccable Innovations, tied up with several organic coconut growers and millet farmers to develop two of the three varieties of high-protein chocolates.

Drawing from his experience with the food industry, Guha said, “I knew that the chocolate formulation in the industry was flawed -- there is 40 per cent sugar content in chocolates. We replaced sugar with stevia, from the plant leaf, and erythritol (a sweet substance extracted from certain lichens and algae) from bacterial fermentation -- both expensive alternatives to sugar. However, to differentiate from others, we incorporated the best available products.”

The next challenge was to increase the protein and fibre content naturally. He said to do that psyllium husk was used to increase fibre content in chocolates, giving it the right amount of gumminess, while millets — ragi, kodo, and barnyard millet which are a speciality of Karnataka — increased the natural protein content to 12% in the chocolates.

The idea of developing healthier chocolates came to Guha while manufacturing his other product – gluten-free atta – for people with celiac disease and autism. “We realised that while changes would be brought into the kitchen with atta, children were still susceptible to junk food. And chocolates made for the largest category of junk that children consumed. That area needed to be addressed,” he said.

When further developing the bite-sized chocolates, Guha also came up with the almond and cashew varieties which use Indian grown produce. The team is now developing milk and dark chocolate versions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arnab Guha Impeccable Innovations
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp