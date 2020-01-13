Congress biggies summon Siddaramaiah to rethink his resignation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A little more than a month after he tendered his resignation to the post of Congress Legislative Party chief, Siddaramaiah is all set to meet the party’s central leadership. AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi has asked Siddaramaiah to meet visit Delhi and meet the high command on Monday.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka legislature had sent his resignation after the drubbing the party received in the recently-concluded bypolls to 15 assembly seats.

“Following the invitation of the Congress high command, Siddaramaiah will travel to New Delhi on Monday evening. He will return to Bengaluru on Tuesday night,” read a press statement from the former chief minister’s office.

The invitation to New Delhi comes after DK Shivakumar’s return from Delhi. Shivakumar is a front runner for the post of KPCC chief.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is said to have spoken to Siddaramaiah, asking him to withdraw his resignation. With the veteran leader refusing, the high command is expected to hold talks with Siddaramaiah.

Given his cold war with Shivakumar, Monday’s visit is also being seen as an attempt to bride the gap between the two leaders, given the possibility that Siddaramaiah may continue as Leader of Congress legislative party, while Shivakumar may be appointed KPCC chief.