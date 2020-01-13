Home States Karnataka

Swami Vivekananda’s words help us grasp CAA, Article 370: Karnataka Dy CM

Along with CM, distributes 1.09 lakh laptops to govt college students; advises them to opt for blue-collar jobs.

Published: 13th January 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Dy CM C N Ashwath Narayan hand over laptops to students in Bengaluru on Sunday

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Dy CM C N Ashwath Narayan hand over laptops to students in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a day to recall Swami Vivekananda’s words on the idea of India. Quoting him on his birth anniversary on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said, “I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth.”

Narayan, who is also higher education minister, went on to state, “Universal brotherhood is as important as protecting oneself. In this light, we must see the country’s developments, be it Citizenship Amendment Act or the abrogation of Article 370. We can get to the crux of the matter by understanding Swami Vivekananda’s teachings.”

He advised students to opt for blue-collar jobs instead of white-collar ones. To make a decision on careers and higher education, we have opened counselling centres or ‘youth clinics’ in every district.

Along with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he launched the website yuvakarnataka.org.in and distributed 1.09 lakh HP and Acer laptops to government college students — at Rs 42,000 for each laptop, it cost the government Rs 300 crore.

Yediyurappa said, “I used to sell vegetables and lemons as a high schooler, and today I stand before you all as CM. Nothing is impossible. The government is offering bank loans to students which can be repaid after they find employment. Students should stop going abroad and work in India.”

Youngsters Radha Venkatesh, a para-athlete, Pranav Nutalapati, winner of an international skill competition, Veda Krishnamurthy, cricketer, Ashwini Kumar Bhat, documentary filmmaker, Vivekananda, CEO of Bounce, and others who have accomplished much in various fields were recognised by the CM and DyCM.

ICICI Foundation also signed an MoU with the government, wherein 2,500 students would get skill training and placement. Cisco Systems signed an MoU with the state government for the ‘Mentor Together’ programme.

Young achievers

Rahul Balakrishna, coach of para-athlete Radha Venkatesh, told the media that she had won the silver medal in the 1500m race and bronze in 400m race at the Para Asian Games 2018, after which she met PM Narendra Modi. Born blind and brought up in Chitradurga district, Radha joined the Asha Kirana Blind School in Chikkamagaluru, where she began taking an active interest in sports.

“I saw her run in a national competition and decided to coach her in 2015, after which she took part and won in several competitions,” said Balakrishna, coach and guide runner.

Pranav Nutalapati (17) from Bengaluru won the silver medal in Web Technologies. “Of the 56 skills participants tested for in WorldSkills Kazan 2019 in Russia, I won in the web development category. We had to make the best websites using a problem statement given to us, within 4 days,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan Swami Vivekananda CAA Article 370 Karnataka
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp