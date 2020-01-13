Two booked in Karnataka for derogatory remarks against MLA Zameer over NRC issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A communally insensitive and humiliating post by a Facebook user, targeting Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed over the National Register of Citizens issue, has led to the legislator’s personal assistant filing a case with the Chamarajpet police. An FIR was registered under the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code for intentional insult, communal provocation and intent to outrage communal feelings against the Facebook user.

The post has gone viral over the last few days. It was put up on January 4 by a user going by the identity “Sharath iti” and calling himself a “PUC boy Commerce Student”.

The post is said to be personally and communally humiliating to the MLA, with the latter shown to be questioning himself about his parentage and how he can prove his identity for the NRC.

The post was noticed by Zameer’s personal assistant Ayub Pasha on January 7 — three days after it was posted — and he brought it to the notice of the MLA. A police officer investigating the case said, “He (Pasha) lodged a complaint on January 10 with all the evidence.”

Another Facebook user, who posted a comment under the name of “Sri Rishikumar Swamiji”, was also named as the second accused.

The police are verifying whether both “Sharath” and “Sri Rishikumar Swamiji” are genuine individuals or whether they used fake identities to play mischief to spread communal hatred. Sri Rishikumar Swamiji is a fairly well-known person who participated and contested in Kannada Big Boss.

“We have booked a case against both the accused and it has been handed over to Cyber Crime police since the complaint has been registered under the IT Act,” the officer said.