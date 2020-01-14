Council polls months away, but lobbying already on

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This seems to be the lobbying season. While 11 of the newly elected MLAs are jockeying for cabinet berths, candidate aspirants for the Council seats have already started lobbying. In the Legislative Council, 13 seats will fall vacant in June.

The council has separate categories from where the members will get elected. Those who have got elected to the council from the assembly — Jayamma, HM Revanna and N S Boseraju (all Congress), T A Saravana (JDS) and D U Mallikarjun (Independent) — will complete their six-year term on the last day of June. The others whose term will end in June include Chowdareddy Thupalli (JDS) and SV Sankanur (BJP) from the graduates constituency and Puttanna (JDS) and Sharanappa Mattur (Congress) from the teachers’ constituency.

Of the nominated members, K Abdul Jabbar, former minister Dr Jayamala Ramachandra, Ivan D’Souza and Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi (all Congress) will complete their term on June 23.

The MLAs who joined BJP recently and lost the assembly elections — A H Vishwanath, M T B Nagaraj and R Shankar — will seek to fill three of these positions. Vishwanath told TNIE, “We have full faith in CM Yediyurappa.’’

According to sources, the government is considering accommodating them in the next reshuffle. Vishwanath said, “We helped form the government and were told by Yediyurappa we would be made ministers.’’

The other Council member, Congress’ Rizwan Arshad who got elected from Shivajinagar, has a term extending up to June 14, 2022. But since he resigned on December 10, whoever gets elected in his place, will get to enjoy the remaining term. DyCM Laxman Savadi, who needs to get elected before February 20, is a strong contender for that seat.