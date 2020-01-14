Home States Karnataka

FEMA case: ED summons Congress leader K J George to appear before it

George is being investigated by the ED for probable violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Published: 14th January 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

K J George

Former Karnataka Industries Minister K J George (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU:  Senior Congress leader K J George on Tuesday said he has received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate to appear at its office here on Thursday in connection with a FEMA case.

The former minister said and he will co-operate fully with the authorities as he was a law-abiding citizen.

George is being investigated by the ED for probable violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

He said he recieved a summons from the Enforcement Directorate dated December 23 last year.

"My duty as a citizen is to co-operate fully with the authorities for any questions or explanations. I am a law-abiding citizen, all our assets/wealth is lawfully declared," George tweeted along with the copy of the summons.

He said he has immense faith in the law and the investigating agency.

"My family and myself will extend our full cooperation with the agencies during the course of investigation," he said in another tweet.

Last year, the president of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Ravi Krishna Reddy had complained to the ED seeking a probe into the alleged money laundering and properties held by George and his family members in the United States.

According to the summons, the investigation is being conducted under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999.

The ED has asked him to appear at the office of Directorate of Enforcement, Bengaluru Zone, on January 16 at 11 am, to give evidence or produce books of account or other documents.

George is the second senior Congress leader from Karnataka to face an ED probe after D K Shivakumar, who was arrested by the agency in a money laundering case and was kept in Tihar Jail until he got bail in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FEMA case Congress K J George
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp