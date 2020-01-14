Helpline to redress issues in education department: Minister

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar has said that a toll-free helpline will be set up in the state to redress the issues in the education department. The helpline will be launched from March 31, 2020 and will be functional round the clock, he said.

He spoke after inaugurating the new infrastructure of Government Higher Primary School, Manoor-Padukere, here on Monday. The minister said that there may be a lot of issues faced by the students, parents and teachers, but there is always room for reformation in the system. As parents, teachers, students will have the option to speak about their problems to the department, this helpline will be of good use, he said.

The stakeholders can also give suggestions for improvement in the functioning style of the education department, he added.Further, the minister said that an app is being developed wherein the interested teachers who voluntarily want to teach in a government school during their free time will be given an opportunity. Those who want to donate towards the development of a government school will also be given permission through the new app. By the next academic year, the app will be ready, he said.

Action will be taken to decrease the weight of school bags carried by the children by next academic year. Two days in a month will be declared as ‘no bag day’ and students will be motivated to engage in extra-curricular activities, he assured.

He also said that in order to ensure that education from primary level to degree colleges are provided on the same premises, Karnataka Public Schools are being opened. Last year, 276 Karnataka Public Schools were opened in the state. Wherever there are favourable conditions to start Karnataka Public Schools, permission will be granted, he added.

He said that teachers should treat children with affection. “Any violation will be dealt with strictly. Merely giving education should not be the priority. Values and ethics should also be built into the fabric of education,” he opined.