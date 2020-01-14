Home States Karnataka

Hurt over exam failure, Belagavi youth flees with scanners, marks cards

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A depressed youth, who failed in his degree examinations even after repeated attempts, tried to make away with around 300 marks cards (empty and printed) and two scanner machines from an office at Rani Channamma University (RCU).

Basappa Shivalingappa Honwad (23), who was caught red-handed by security personnel on Sunday night, has been arrested. A native of Tubachi village of Jamakhandi taluk in Bagalkote district, Basappa pursued BCom in the government first-grade degree college in Jamakhandi. 

According to the sources, he had failed in a few subjects in  the final semester examinations. He had attempted the exams many times, but failed to clear them. Thus, a perplexed Basappa had come to Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, on Friday night, and stayed in a friend’s room at the student hostel, illegally.

It is also said that he along with his friends visited the evaluation registrar’s chambers on Saturday, and quarrelled with him for not passing him in his subject, although he appeared for the examination several times. The registrar had suggested he apply for revaluation if he was not satisfied with the result.
But Basappa was not happy with this solution and blamed the registrar of using filthy language. Basappa then collected details from the registrar’s office and then at 1.30 am, he entered the registrar’s office again through the toilet. He stayed there for almost three hours, but he was caught by a security guard while he was trying to escape with two scanner machines and about 300 printed and empty marks cards. 

The guards then handed him over to the police on Sunday morning. After this incident came to light, heated discussions started taking place about that how the accused youth got shelter in the student’s hostel illegally, as he is neither a student at the university, nor is he an alumni.

