Mysuru: Two suspected of harbouring Al-Badr man released by cops

Published: 14th January 2020 06:19 AM

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after cleric Sadakathulla was picked by the Internal Security Division and Anti-Terrorist Squad, along with another person identified as Rahamathulla, for interrogation, both have been released. The police had taken them into custody for questioning, suspecting that they had given shelter to banned Al-Badr outfit member Mehaboob Pasha.

Sadakathulla told the investigators that he runs a madrasa where he has been feeding children for a few years now. He said that he got a phone call asking him to provide shelter to four persons at the madrasa. As he was away in Chamarajnagar at that time, he shared the location of the madrasa and asked them to go there.

“When I returned with bread and milk for the children, the four people were about to leave the premises. I asked them to sign the visitor’s book and also took a photo with them on my cell phone. Though they were initially reluctant, I got it clicked,” he said.

Sadakathulla said that he even gave the investigators the picture which he had taken with the four people. 
He claimed that the person whom the police are looking for had not visited them, nor was he in contact with the said suspect. 

Meanwhile, the Gundlupet police have summoned all clerics and those working in madrasas. They were asked not to give shelter or entertain newcomers from other cities or states. They were even told to alert the local police about visits of suspected individuals.

The police have also stepped up vigil along the Karnataka-Kerala border and have also gathered information about families staying on farms and fields in the border areas. Inspector Mahadevaswamy said that carrying out surprise visits and taking help of locals with regard to gathering information about suspected persons, are routine. “One person was taken in for inquiry and was released,” he said.

