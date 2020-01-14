One person arrested for derogatory remarks against PM Modi in Karnataka

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Police on Monday arrested a person who was indulged in posting derogatory posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Based on the complaint received from the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, the

police swung into action and arrested Mohammed Razak (17) who was posting remarks against the Prime Minister and sent through a Whatsapp group.

Razak was caught by Hindu Jagarana Vedike and was handed over to the police. The vedike members who monitored the messages in the group regularly, were successful in catching Razak a resident of New Camp of Davangere city and handed him over to police.

Razak had created Tippu Sultan Boys group and has posted a Pakistan flag for the group identity. Basavanagar police has arrested Razak and are investigating the incident.