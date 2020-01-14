Home States Karnataka

Ramanagara ZP CEO turns mentor for SSLC candidates

In 2018 SSLC exams, Ramanagara district ranked first and in 2019, it was in the second place in the state with 88.49 passing percentage.

Published: 14th January 2020

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to get better results in the coming SSLC exams, an IAS officer from Ramanagara has given a task to his officials to take responsibility of one government school each and work towards ‘’good’’ results.

Meet, Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ramanagara Zilla Panchayat and was transferred to this post some seven months ago. There are more than 100 government schools where around 13,000 students are taking SSLC exams this March 2020. Shariff has asked each official from various departments in Ramanagara to ‘’adopt’’ one school where students are writing SSLC exams this year. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shariff said that all his officials are well qualified and many of them struggled hard and reached this place. “We have assigned one officer per school. We have chosen them in such a way that their offices are located close to their ‘adopted’ government schools. These officers work in various departments including Horticulture, Revenue, Health and Education, whose offices are located across the district. This initiative is being taken as an attempt to utilise human resources,’’ he said. 

In 2018 SSLC exams, Ramanagara district ranked first and in 2019, it was in the second place in the state with 88.49 passing percentage. “These officials have to visit the schools once or twice a week till SSLC examinations. We have instructed them to interact with the candidates, their parents and teachers. These officials will listen to their woes, if any. The same has to be reported to us. They have to encourage them, in case needed, take classes too,’’ he said. 

When contacted, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said there are many CEOs from various districts including Kodagu, Mandya, Chikkaballapura and Raichur, who are encouraging officials to be involved in the education sector. These CEOs who were limited to management and holding bigger responsibility has chosen education and giving more attention which is a positive sign.

There is so much healthy competition among them. While CEO from Kodagu is writing letters to student on SSLC exams, telling them to be write exams with confidence. CEOs from Mandya, Chikkaballapur and Raichur is pushing average students to get better results. Most of these officials are young IAS officers. “I can see hope that this year’s SSLC results will be good and better than previous year,’’ he said.

