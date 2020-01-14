Rani Chennamma University to give Rs 1 lakh relief to student for marks card delay

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The District consumers’ disputes redressal forum has ordered Rani Chennamma University (RCU) to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to a girl student for not issuing marks card to her after completion of her graduation, and for being negligent in its duties.

Geeta Irappa Ijardar, resident of Koulpet village of Bagalkote district had passed B.com in the year 2015 from Basaveshwar commerce college, in Bagalkote, an affiliated college to Rani Chennamma University. This college was not given marks cards even as the students had cleared all the examinations. Geeta faced hardships in applying for post-graduation courses, while she awaited her mark card. She could not apply for any jobs due to the same. Depressed by missing many opportunities, she had lodged a plaint in district

onsumer disputes redressal forum in April 2018.

After registering the grievance, the forum had issued notice to the RCU and to the Basaveshwar college. The forum found that the university has harassed the student by not issuing marks card although she completed her graduation in 2015 and opined that there are lapses by the varsity its duties.

The forum has ordered the university to pay Rs 1 lakh to the complainant student as compensation and Rs 1,000 for as she suffered a mental trauma within 30 days. If failed to pay, the amount should be paid with 9% rate of interest, ordered BV Gudli, President of district consumers disputes redressal forum.