ASHA workers set to undertake pulse polio programme

In total, 2,049 vaccination booths will be set up and 400 vehicles will be used to serve transit teams.

Published: 15th January 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After launching a mammoth strike against the government for not fulfilling their demands, Accredited Social Health Activists workers rejoined work on January 11. They will undertake the pulse polio programme on January 19 across the state, wherein 41,000 of them will help vaccinate children till the age of five.

In a meeting held by the department of health and family welfare to discuss the implementation of the polio drive in Bengaluru and Anekal on Tuesday, other departments, including BESCOM, RTO and BBMP among others, were called to coordinate the drive.

“The target in Bengaluru alone is 6.80 lakh children. High-risk areas such as slums, construction sites and other low-income areas are being targeted,” said an official. The highest number of high-risk children are in Bengaluru North (28,775) followed by Bengaluru East (18,521), Bengaluru South (16,249) and Anekal taluk (6,797).

In total, 2,049 vaccination booths will be set up and 400 vehicles will be used to serve transit teams. Administration of vaccine will be conducted at government and private schools, Anganwadi centres, BMTC and KSRTC stands and railway stations in the city.

